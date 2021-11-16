Where a plaintiff claims as damages lost future profits from a new business, he must be able to establish them by comparing it to an effectively identical product on the market or his damages may be barred by the new business rule.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Michael F. Otto.Roger Ivey, in 2007, met with Michael Britti, vice president of Transunion Rental Screening Solutions Inc. (TURSS) to discuss building an online platform to sell customizable electronic leases, a …