Where a product lists an ingredient included in ground form, the presence of small amounts of the ingredient in whole form does not render the advertising deceptive and is not fraud unless demonstrated to be material to a consumer’s decision to purchase the product.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Cecilia A. Horan.Caryn Ash purchased 15 cans of Redford Naturals cat food from Pet Supply Plus (PSP) for her pets. One of the ingredients listed on the label was “ground flaxseed …