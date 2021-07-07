Where a plaintiff sticks his hand through the mail slot of a house where he knows dogs to be present, it is not an abuse of discretion for the court to find that he provoked the dogs and is therefore prevented from recovering for his injuries.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Thomas V. Lyons II.Kevin Claffey, a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, was delivering mail to the home of Virginia and Mark Huntley (the Huntleys) in Glencoe on Oct. 1, 2015. When he …