Where two subcontractors occasionally shared power equipment at warehouse, one subcontractor did not owe a duty of care to injured employee of other subcontract, as first subcontractor did not supply or maintain shared equipmentThe 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, Southern District of Indiana.Dollar General owns and operates a distribution center in Marion, Indiana. Dollar General hired both LMS Intellibound, LLC d/b/a Capstone Logistics and CHEP USA to perform certain …