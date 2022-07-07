Where there are no markings or signs on the road indicating that it is intended for use by bicyclists, they are only permitted, not intended users of the road and the municipality who maintains the road does not owe them a duty of care.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of then-Cook County Circuit Judge Christopher E. Lawler.Denis Hodzic (Denis), age 11 or 12 at the time, was riding his bicycle down Kilpatrick Avenue in the Village of Lincolnwood (Village) on June 4, 2018. As he got to the intersection, …