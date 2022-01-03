Where a property owner voluntarily undertakes to clear a portion of their property off of ice and snow, the only additional duty this imposes is not to create unnatural accumulations which might increase risk to others.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Iroquois County Circuit Judge Michael C. Sabol.Dan Gore was walking near an entrance to a gas station owned by Pilot Travel Centers LLC (Pilot) in Gilman, Illinois on Dec. 19, 2016. Sometime between noon and 1:30 p.m. on that day, Gore stepped up from …