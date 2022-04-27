Where a plaintiff files suit alleging systemic misconduct in the issuance of parking tickets and seeks injunctive relief, he is not required to exhaust his administrative remedies with the Department of Administrative Hearings as the DOAH is incapable of issuing the injunctive relief sought.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Caroline K. Moreland.On May 21, 2019, Alec Pinkston received a ticket for having his vehicle parked at an expired parking meter. The ticket …