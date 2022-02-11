Where federal employee alleged that he had been injured on the job and that injuries were exacerbated by medical malpractice at VA hospital, employee was entitled to sue under FTCA because Department of Labor determined that fumes at employee’s workplace were not responsible for his injuries.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Jorge L. Alonso, Northern District of Illinois.David Bourke worked for the Veterans Administration. During his employment, he was exposed to fumes. Bourke received …