Where a party seeks the disclosure of 911 recordings or transcripts of those recordings under the Freedom of Information Act, party is not per se exempt from disclosure but may be exempt if it cannot be stripped of identifying information about the caller or must be made into a new written record.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge John C. Anderson.Edgar County Watchdogs (ECW) filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with the Will County Sheriff’s Office …