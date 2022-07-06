Where hospital incorrectly diagnosed man suffering heart attack and he later died, it was immune under the Illinois Tort Immunity Act because gravamen of claim was tied to the incorrect diagnosis and not incorrectly administered treatment.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty, Southern District of Illinois.Glenn Lash was a 62-year-old, obese man with a remote history of smoking and high blood pressure. Lash was traveling from Pennsylvania to Sparta, Illinois for a trap …