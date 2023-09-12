Where a healthcare facility provides assistance to the state during a public health emergency, it qualifies for partial immunity from suit under section 7 of the Illinois Emergency Management Act.The 2nd District Appellate Court answered the certified question from Kane County Circuit Judge Susan Clancy Boles.This case stems from the death of a number of residents at the Bria Health Services of Geneva, Illinois, run by Geneva Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC (Bria). Between March and May 2020, a number of residents …