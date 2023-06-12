Where a plaintiff asserts intentional infliction of emotional distress, he cannot hold liable a defendant if he is unknown to the defendant and not present at the time of the allegedly outrageous conduct.The 1st District Appellate Court answered a certified question from Cook County Circuit Judge Kathy M. Flanagan.Yovany Colunga’s pregnant wife was murdered by Clarisa Figueroa, who claimed the baby as her own and called for emergency medical assistance. Figueroa claimed to have given birth unexpectedly at home. She was …