Where a defendant commits an outrageous act likely to cause severe emotional distress towards a member of the plaintiff’s family, he may be liable for intentional infliction of emotional distress against the plaintiff under certain circumstances.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Lake County Circuit Judge Charles W. Smith.In 2013, Dru Goodman learned that Stacy, his wife, was having an affair with Matthew Kornick. Goodman began having Stacy surveilled, spending more than $1.29 million …