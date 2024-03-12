Where plaintiff was consistent and repetitive about cause of her fall during slip-and-fall case, her perception of events created a genuine issue of material fact and district court’s grant of summary judgment in favor of defendant was reversed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Marvin E. Aspen, Northern District of Illinois.In July 2019, Terri LoBianco went to dinner with her two sisters at a Bonefish Grill in Skokie, Illinois. After finishing her meal, LoBianco went to the restroom. On her …