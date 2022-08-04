Where a plaintiff files suit alleging injury directly caused by the actions of the defendant on the defendant’s property at the time of the injury, that suit sounds in ordinary negligence, not premises liability, and the open and obvious doctrine does not apply.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from McLean County Circuit Judge Rebecca S. Foley.In July 2018, J.H., the minor daughter of Michael Hutson, was visiting the home of Matthew Pate. While she was there, Pate’s son, M.P., was watering …