Where plaintiff presented no evidence that curb in front of entrance to convenience store posed any unusual danger, district court correctly granted summary judgment to defendant.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge John E. Martin, Northern District of Indiana.Cheryl Weaver visited a Speedway convenience store in December 2017. As she walked up to the store, she did not notice the curb in front of the doorway. Weaver tripped on the curb, fell to the ground and sustained injuries …