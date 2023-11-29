Where the plaintiff asserts their injury was caused by a dangerous condition on defendant’s property, not by defendant’s conduct or activity, the claim is premises liability.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Joan E. Powell.In April 2017, Sarah Martin tripped on a hole in the sidewalk in Chicago, falling and injuring her ankles. Martin filed suit in November 2018 against the City of Chicago (City) alleging negligence under the theory of premises liability. She asserted the …