Where a defendant is an insurance broker accused of professional negligence, he has a professional duty only to his client, not to any additional insureds or loss payees included in the insurance policy.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Michael F. Otto.Santa Rosa Mall LLC (Santa Rosa) owns a shopping center in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, which was struck in September 2017 by Hurricane Maria, causing more than $20 million in damages. Among the tenants, since 1965, was a Puerto …