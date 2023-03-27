Where a business is shown to have violated an ordinance intended to protect human life, such a violation is prima facie evidence of negligence.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge John H. Ehrlich.Marie Williamson was at Evans Nails & Spa Corp.’s salon (Evans Nails) in Evanston receiving a pedicure when she was given flip-flops and directed to go to the manicure station. While stepping down from the raised pedicure chair, Williamson fell and broke her leg …