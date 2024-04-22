Where plaintiff is injured when a person crashes their car into a business plaintiff is patronizing, the incident may be foreseeable and does not preclude proximate cause by the business.The 2nd District Appellate court reversed and remanded a decision from Lake County Circuit Judge Jorge L. Ortiz.On Aug. 9, 2020, Melanie Sanders drove her vehicle through the wall and windows of a restaurant owned by El Paraiso Del Pacifico Inc. d/b/a Taqueria El Paraiso (El Paraiso), striking Darius King, who was a customer in the …