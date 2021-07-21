Where a police officer commits sexual assault during the time in which they are supposed to be performing their duties, the assault is not within the scope of their duties and their employer is not liable.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Kathy M. Flanagan.Anthony Powell filed suit against the city of Chicago and Carlyle Calhoun, alleging that Calhoun sexually assaulted him while employed as an officer for the Chicago Police Department, while Powell was in Calhoun’s custody …