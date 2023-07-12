Where a plaintiff sues for retaliatory discharge, he is not limited to retaliation for actions under the Workers’ Compensation Act or whistleblower activities, but may seek compensation for any discharge which violates a clearly mandated public policy.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Patrick J. Sherlock.Steven Levine was an employee of UL LLC (UL) from September 2009 through Oct. 19, 2021. During that time, Levine possessed a …