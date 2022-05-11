Where a plaintiff alleges they suffered an injury due to a defect in the property of the defendant, they must identify with specificity the nature and existence of the alleged defect in order to establish probable cause.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Mary Colleen Roberts.Hotel Chicago underwent a renovation project in 2014, involving among other things the construction of new flooring for the lobby. The flooring project took from November 2014 through March 2015. In …