Where a plaintiff alleged willful and wanton misconduct by police officers, the question of whether the officers were engaged in providing police protection rather than executing or enforcing the law, and thus entitled to immunity, is a question of fact for the circuit court.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Gerald V. Cleary.On Feb. 9, 2020, Robert Glover and Jeremy Grayson got into a fight at a bar named “Tai’s til 4.” During the argument, Grayson told Glover …