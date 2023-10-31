Where the tortious interference claim is not based on the conveyance of information by the defendant, the plaintiff need not prove that defendant made false statements.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from La Salle County Circuit Judge Troy D. Holland.Kim Grako was an employee of Ramza Insurance Group Inc. (Ramza) starting on Oct. 25, 2016. Grako purchased a vehicle from Bill Walsh Chevrolet-Cadillac Inc. (Walsh Chevrolet), owned by Bill Walsh, who had several personal insurance policies …