Where a company provides information about pay and bill rates freely to its customers, such information is not sufficiently guarded to constitute a trade secret protected by the Illinois Trade Secrets Act.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Patrick J. Sherlock.Total Staffing Solutions Inc. (Total Staffing) was a staffing agency founded in 1997 by Vincent Gallelli, John Falvey and Craig Kelly. Craig Kelly, the president of Total Staffing, hired his mother, Mary Therese Brazier …