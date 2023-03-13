Where a plaintiff asserts transferred negligence on behalf of their child born with birth defects, this is a separate claim from wrongful birth and the plaintiff need not allege failure to provide genetic counseling or prenatal testing.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision from Jackson County Circuit Judge Christy W. Solverson.Megan Farmer suffered a traumatic brain injury from a car accident in 1995, when she was 9. Her mental condition deteriorated over the court of years. At …