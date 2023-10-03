Where a plaintiff asserts willful and wanton conduct by an officer in the wrongful death of a decedent, plaintiff bears the burden of providing evidence beyond speculation that the conduct was willful and wanton, not merely negligent.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Circuit Judge Lisa R. Fabiano.Telecia Banks, as special administrator of the estate of Eddie Patterson, filed a wrongful death and survival action against the City of Rockford (City) based on the event of Nov. 5, 2017 …