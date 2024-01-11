Where defendant is a mental healthcare provider who provided mental healthcare to decedent on an outpatient basis, they can be held liable for decedent’s death by suicide.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Daniel A. Trevino.Alexander Melnyk began attending psychotherapy sessions with Nicole Bailey, a licensed clinical professional counselor, in December 2014. Melnyk experienced depression and related excessive alcohol consumption. In January 2017, Melnyk …