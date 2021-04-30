Where a party asserts absolute litigation privilege over statements that form the basis of a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress, such statements are privileged even if they were made to someone who was not party to the litigation being contemplated.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Margaret Ann Brennan.Dolores Bedin (Dolores) was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Northwestern) in September 2010 and diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. On Nov. 13 …