Where a truck driver had full control over the manner of delivery, and agreement with a logistics company specified that the driver was an independent contractor, the logistics company and dairy could not be held liable for truck driver’s negligence.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly.Marina Kolchinsky, and her mother, Lidia Kolchinsky, were severely injured in a car collision with a tractor-trailer truck in Illinois. William G. Bentley, a Colorado …