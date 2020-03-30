Where a party files suit against an independent auditor for breach of fiduciary duty, it must allege special circumstances whereby trust and confidence placed in the auditor elevated them to a position of superiority and influence, as independent auditors have no fiduciary duty to their clients otherwise.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Anna M. Loftus.

The underlying complaint in this case was filed by Asian Human Services Family Health Center Inc. seeking declaratory judgment against Asian Human Services Inc. and Bridgeview Bank Group seeking a finding that the human services corporation was contractually obligated to provide services to family health center including health promotion and administrative support.

The human services corporation filed a counterclaim against family health center and a third-party complaint against James Wong, their independent auditor, on Sept. 20, 2018, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, claiming he served as the corporation’s adviser and auditor but also worked to allow family health center to terminate the human services corporation with cause and to transition away from human services corporation without ever advising the human services corporation that he was doing so.

Wong moved to dismiss the third-party complaint arguing that he had no fiduciary duty to human services corporation as independent auditor nor was one warranted by his position as adviser and auditor or the duration of his work with human services corporation.

The circuit court granted the motion to dismiss as a matter of law, stating that there was no reason to delay enforcement or appeal. The human services corporation appealed.

On appeal, the corporation argued that it adequately alleged breach of fiduciary duty and that Wong owed them a fiduciary duty as an independent auditor and as a result of special circumstances of their relationship.

The appellate court began by agreeing with the circuit court that independent auditors do not owe a fiduciary duty to their clients and as such cannot be held liable for breaching that fiduciary duty absent special circumstances.

“Special circumstances” occur when the client places trust and confidences in the independent auditor such that the auditor is in a position of influence and superiority over them, but specific special circumstances must be alleged.

Although the corporation properly alleged that they placed trust and confidence in Wong, they failed to show that this put Wong in a position of influence or superiority over them, as he did not provide the corporation with any investment or tax advice, much less advice which worked to their detriment.

The corporation alleged that Wong’s role as adviser in the hiring of their chief financial officer created a special relationship, but the appellate court disagreed, noting that Wong’s advice was not shown to have been unusually superior or influential.

Because the corporation had not shown the requisite special circumstances and because an independent auditor does not otherwise owe a fiduciary duty to his clients, the appellate court agreed with the trial court’s dismissal of the corporation’s complaint.

The appellate court, therefore, affirmed the circuit court’s decision.

Asian Human Services Family Health Center Inc. v. Asian Human Services Inc., et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 191049

Writing for the court: Justice Shelvin Louise Marie Hall

Concurring: Justices Thomas E. Hoffman and Mary K. Rochford

Released: Feb. 14, 2020