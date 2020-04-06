Where the decedent was a passenger on a common carrier and died due to prolonged alcohol toxicity, the operator being aware of the decedent’s intoxication does not create a duty of care to provide medical assistance or care absent knowledge that the decedent was suffering a medical emergency.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Patricia O’Brien Sheahan.

At 2:52 a.m. on March 3, 2018, Corey Daniel boarded a bus operated by the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and driven by Duane Ferrell. Corey walked past the farebox and sat, drinking from a bottle he had on him. When he finished the bottle he threw it out the window. Video from the bus at the time shows him conversing a couple of times with Ferrell as well as with passengers as the bus proceeded. Around 3:04 a.m. Corey leaned back in his seat and began to slump down until, by 3:12, he was lying with his legs up. As other passengers got on he was barely responsive. Video shows one passenger picking Corey’s pocket and leaving off the rear of the bus.

When the bus made its final stop at 3:35 a.m., Ferrell repeatedly called for all passengers to get off. When one man arose after his second call, Ferrell parked the bus and left, with Corey still on board. Ferrell made a series of phone calls which appear to have summoned the police, who arrived at 3:53 and picked up Corey. Two ambulances arrived, and attempted resuscitation, which ceased at 4:32 a.m. His cause of death was determined to be severe alcohol toxicity.

Floyd Daniel, Corey’s son, filed suit against the CTA and Ferrell alleging negligence. The CTA moved to dismiss arguing they owed no duty to Corey because he neither exhibited signs of a medical emergency or informed the bus driver he needed medical attention, attaching security video from the bus as an exhibit along with the police report. The trial court granted the motion to dismiss. Floyd appealed.

On appeal, Floyd argued that CTA owed a duty of highest care to Corey as a passenger and that Ferrell was aware of his intoxicated state and breached that duty by not promptly seeking medical attention for him. The appellate court emphasized that the established rule is that the intoxication of a passenger gives a common carrier the duty to take care they are not exposed to risk of unreasonable harm, but does not give rise to a duty to stand guard over the passenger. The appellate court clarified that this relates to harm from the hazards of travel, not from the “prolonged alcohol toxicity in his body, a cause wholly unrelated to

the operation of the bus.” The appellate court held that Floyd’s proposed interpretation would “transform the common carrier’s duty to one of continual oversight of any intoxicated passengers, which is not and has never been the law.”

The appellate court also noted that even if Ferrell were aware of Corey’s intoxication, it’s not clear how he could have known Corey was dying from alcohol toxicity. While Ferrell was evidently aware that Corey was unconscious on the seats, there was neither any indicator on the video nor allegation by Floyd that Ferrell was aware of any medical emergency occurring.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the circuit court.

Floyd Daniel v. Chicago Transit Authority, et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 200240

Writing for the court: Justice Robert E. Gordon

Concurring: Justices Jesse G. Reyes and Eileen O’Neill Burke

Released: Feb. 20, 2020