Where a transportation network company is sued for actions by their employees outside the scope of the agency or employer relationship, they cannot be found liable as section 25(e) of the Transportation Network Providers Act exempts them from the common carrier standards of liability.The 1st District Appellate Court answered two questions certified for appeal from Cook County Circuit Judge Patricia O’Brien Sheahan.In July 2017, Jane Doe used Lyft Inc., a ridesharing company that operates an alternative to taxicab service …