Where a U.S. District Court failed to assess what a reasonable person would have done in the plaintiff’s situation and compare the plaintiff’s behavior to that standard for determining comparative negligence, a remand was required.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel, Southern District of Illinois.Kevin Clanton first visited nurse practitioner Denise Jordan for medical care after high blood pressure caused him to fail a pre-employment …