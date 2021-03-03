Where a general contractor retains actual control over the job site and exercises its authority to maintain safety standards, they may be found liable for injuries stemming from dangerous conditions on the job site even if, by contract, a subcontractor was assigned control and liability for job site safety.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Kathy M. Flanagan.John Foley, an employee of Chicago Town Construction (Chicago Town), injured his back on May 21, 2015 …