Where a governmental body claims discretionary immunity because the actions or omissions were the result of a governmental employee, they must demonstrate that the employee was consciously exercising their discretion in those actions or omissions and not merely unaware of the dangers.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge William E. Gomolinski.The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago and F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielson and Associates LLC created a …