Where plaintiff business could not recover damages for alleged emotional distress suffered by owner.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Jorge L. Alonso, Northern District of Illinois.

In 2016, the 7th Circuit heard an appeal in Left Field Media LLC v. Chicago, in which it held that Chicago is entitled to limit sales on the streets adjacent to Wrigley Field. The appellate panel remanded the case for further proceedings on a magazine seller’s contention that an ordinance requiring all peddlers to be licensed was invalid because of an exception for newspapers.

On remand, Left Field Media asked the district judge to enjoin operation of the peddler’s license requirement. Before the judge acted, Chicago amended its ordinance to eliminate the distinction of which Left Field Media complained. Left Field Media then withdrew its request for an injunction. Left Field Media continued to argue, however, that it was entitled to an award of damages to compensate for injury before the city amended the ordinance.

The district court dismissed the suit for want of a justiciable controversy. The district court found that because all of Left Field Media’s asserted injuries occurred after it filed suit, any loss was not compensable. Left Field then appealed. The appellate panel began by noting that Chicago did not defend the ground on which the district court dismissed the suit, rather contending that Left Field did not show any injury at all.

The panel then turned to the question of whether the very existence of the ordinance, and the threat that it posed to his business, caused Matthew Smerge, the owner of Left Field, to suffer emotional distress. The panel noted that Smerge was not a litigant in the instant case, and that the sole plaintiff was Left Field Media, LLC, a business organization. The panel stated that a business cannot engage in reverse veil piercing to recover damages for a loss suffered by an investor.

The panel then stated that the expenses that Left Field claimed to have incurred on its behalf were those of unspecified efforts to learn how the licensing system worked and what peddlers needed to do to obtain licenses and be in compliance. The panel noted that Left Field did not tell the panel what these efforts entailed, concretely, or what they cost. The panel continued, stating that Left Field never applied for a peddler’s license and therefore did not incur the $100 fee or any related expenses. The panel found that the claim for damages appeared to rest solely on the value of Smerge’s time. However, the panel reasoned, if Smerge was a full-time employee of the business, Left Field had already purchased Smerge’s time and would need to show some marginal expense, such as overtime wages, to support a claim for damages.

Finally, the panel stated that if Left Field had paid a lawyer to find out how to get licenses or to file applications, that could justify an award of damages. However, the panel continued, the legal fees needed to pursue the litigation in the instant case were not compensable, except under a fee-shifting statute. The panel stated that Left Field had not filed an affidavit explaining how much it paid in an effort to comply with the ordinance, as opposed to how much it paid in an effort to have the ordinance held unconstitutional. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Left Field Media LLC v. City of Chicago, Illinois

No. 19-2904

Writing for the court: Judge Frank H. Easterbrook

Concurring: Judges David F. Hamilton and Michael B. Brennan

Released: May 15, 2020