Where an off-duty sheriff’s deputy assaulted a teenager in a county outside of his jurisdiction, the plaintiff could not show that deputy acted within the scope of his employment.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis.Urija Elston and his friends were playing basketball in a park in DuPage County while Brian Demeter, an off-duty Kane County sheriff’s deputy was watching his child’s soccer game on an adjacent field.When Elston and his friends started …