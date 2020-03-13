Where the defendant manufacturer is aware that its product is being modified in a way which endangers consumers but does not warn of the potential danger, the question of whether the product is in an unreasonably dangerous condition due to the lack of warning is one for the finder of fact.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge John H. Ehrlich.Dale Gillespie worked as a truck driver for Barge Terminal Trucking since 1998. On Dec. 12, 2012, he was working a contract …