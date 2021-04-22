Where a plaintiff stockholder files suit based on alleged misrepresentations by the defendant company and its leadership that induced the plaintiff not to sell stock which later collapsed, the plaintiff must demonstrate both reliance on and damages from the alleged misrepresentation with specificity, as it is not established that Illinois presumptively allows holder claims.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Margaret A. Brennan.AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie), a Delaware-incorporated …