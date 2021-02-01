Where a paramedic responding to an emergency engages in extensive efforts to treat the patient, errors in the treatment do not inherently indicate willful and wanton misconduct by the paramedics such that they may be liable under the Emergency Medical Services Act.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Carrie E. Hamilton.Amanda Gary (Amanda), 31, suffered a severe asthma attack on Oct. 12, 2014. Her mother, Sally Gary (Sally) called 911 and Amanda was taken to the hospital by …