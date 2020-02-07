Where there is no evidence that a defendant in a slip and fall spill or his servant created the hazardous condition, a plaintiff must demonstrate actual or constructive notice of the hazard’s presence.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge John H. Ehrlich.Debra Haslett fell and injured her back while roller skating at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Family Entertainment Center, which was co-owned, managed, and operated by United Skates of America Inc. and Chicago …