Where a jury is asked to apportion fault between defendants sued by the plaintiff, defendants who have settled are no longer defendants sued by the plaintiff and do not need to be included on the jury’s allocation of liability.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Clare Elizabeth McWilliams.Patrick O’Reilly worked as a union pipefitter in Chicago for over forty years before retiring in 1998. In 2016, O’Reilly was diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma. He filed suit on Nov. 17 …