Where a plaintiff alleged malicious prosecution of medical malpractice, they are not required to plead special injury but must nonetheless establish an injury beyond the merely speculative.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge John H. Ehrlich.Dava Grundhoefer was a licensed physician and the wife of David Sorin, son of John and Bette Sorin. On Aug. 11, 2008, David died from a fall while climbing on the outside of the residence he and Grundhoefer shared. He died intestate …