Where a police officer reported that the plaintiff threatened him as a private citizen, the plaintiff could not show that the officer acted under color of state law and violated her Fourth Amendment rights.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel, Southern District of Illinois.A gang named the Rude Boyz is well-known in the city of Centralia in downstate Illinois. Two of its members threatened a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a gang-related shooting in a park …