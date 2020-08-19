Where questions of material fact and credibility determinations existed in negligence suit following vehicular accident, district court erred in granting summary judgment to defendants.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Mary M. Rowland, Northern District of Illinois. On Jan. 20, 2016, Moses Perez was driving on Interstate 294 in Thornton Township in southeastern Cook County. It was the early morning hours and the conditions on the road were dark, snowy and icy. Perez’ vehicle, driving in the …