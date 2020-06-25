Where a deed grants undivided but unequal interests a property among parties it cannot establish a joint tenancy among all parties as joint tenancy requires undivided and equal interest.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge William E. Gomolinski.

On Jan. 17, 2015, Jake Graham arrived at Lakeview Pantry, a food pantry inside St. Alphonsus church, owned and operated by the Catholic Bishop of Chicago (Archdiocese). Graham waited between 30 and 45 minutes to accept his “banana box” with about 20 lbs of food, and then picked it up and began to exit. A Lakeview Pantry volunteer held the door open for Graham, and began speaking to him as he left. Graham claimed the unexpected conversation distracted him, and although he had entered through the same door, Graham stated he encountered an unexpected drop stepping over the threshold. He fell into a landscape trench and face first into a metal fence, suffering head injuries. There were no warning signs, and the volunteers at the pantry stated they had never seen anyone fall at the step before. The day was unusually warm for January and there were no reports of ice.

Graham filed suit against Lakeview Pantry and the Archdiocese alleging negligence on a theory of premises liability, emphasizing the lack of handrail, the step down as a “tripping hazard” and the lack of any warning about a dangerous condition. Lakeview Pantry moved for summary judgment arguing it had no legal duty to maintain the area as it was properly owned and controlled by the Archdiocese, and in the alternative that the threshold was an open and obvious condition Graham discovered when he entered, and therefore his injury on it was not foreseeable. The Archdiocese, on the other hand, argued that the claim was time-barred by the Illinois statute of repose for construction, which required any tort brought for an act or omission in design, planning, or construction to be brought within 10 years of its occurrence. As the last construction on the threshold occurred 17 years prior, the Archdiocese asserted that Graham’s suit based on its negligence construction was time barred. The circuit court granted summary judgment to both defendants. Graham appealed.

On appeal, Graham argued that Lakeview Pantry actually exercised control over the doorway and threshold, with the volunteers using and holding the door, and pantry employees occasionally salting the sidewalk leading up to the door, though not at the time of the injury. Lakeview Pantry argued that liability was dictated by the lease, which explicitly stated that “access areas” which include “ingress and egress, exits, hallways, and stairs” are “subject to such rules and regulations as [the Archdiocese] may impose,” giving Lakeview Pantry only a “non-exclusive right and license” to the access areas. The appellate court agreed, noting that by the terms of the lease, Lakeview Pantry was not even permitted to put up signs without the Archdiocese’s written permission. Where a landlord maintains control over a common area, he takes on the duty to maintain them in a reasonably safe condition.

Turning to the Archdiocese, Graham argued that because it was the unfilled landscaping trench, not the step itself, that proximately caused his injuries, the statute of repose does not apply to the construction of the step. The appellate court, noting that argument was not raised before the trial court, found it was forfeited. Further, the appellate court found that Graham failed to demonstrate proximate cause by presenting only his own unsupported conjecture that filling in the trench would have prevented his injuries.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the judgment of the trial court.

Jake Graham v. Lakeview Pantry, et al.

2019 IL App (1st) 182003

Writing for the court: Justice Terrence J. Lavin

Concurring: Justices Aurelia Pucinski and Michael B. Hyman

Released: May 26, 2020