Where an independent contractor is hired on behalf of a property’s possessor to perform maintenance and repair work, they have a duty of care toward anyone the possessor invites or permits onto the property even if the contractor controls only a small portion of the property and is unaware that the possessor has permitted others to enter it.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Peoria County Circuit Judge Michael D. Risinger.Rodrick Studer is the general manager for Providence Ag in Roanoke, Illinois …