Where a landowner knows there are frequent trespassers and constant intrusion on his land, the landowner owes a duty of ordinary care to those trespassers.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge John H. Ehrlich.Christina Epple was walking across the driveway of the La Quinta Inn & Suites in downtown Chicago on July 9, 2014, when she tripped and fell on concrete that was cracked and uneven, injuring herself.Epple filed suit on June 6, 2016, against LQ Management …